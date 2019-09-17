Increased support to help DVS maintain animal health status

Deon Schlechter

WINDHOEK - The Meat Board is active on several levels to support the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) in a bid to maintain the country’s animal health status.

Support is provided in relation to the upkeep of the veterinary cordon fence and the Namibia/Botswana border fences; combating foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks in Zambezi; support to the traceability system (NamLITS); the testing of game for beef tuberculosis in order to declare the foot-and-mouth disease-free zone officially free of beef tuberculosis in order to eliminate individual beef tuberculosis testing before export.

Due to the financial constraints experienced, the importance of the support to the DVS cannot be underestimated, the Meat Board of Namibia (MBN) observes.

The MBN also wishes to render financial assistance to organisations with respect to the improvement, production, preservation, slaughter, preparation, processing, storing, consumption or marketing of livestock, meat and meat products of species cattle, sheep, goats and pigs or anything derived therefrom in order to achieve the objects of the Act.

The Meat Board of Namibia, a body established in terms of the Meat Industry Act, 1981 (Act No 12 of 1981), as amended has the mission to promote a conducive environment for sustainable meat production, market growth and diversification of livestock, meat and meat products.

Projects should satisfy the following criteria:

Must accentuate the strategic goals of the MBN Strategic Plan;

Must serve a wide segment(s) of beneficiaries;

Must be projects which can be replicated to different regions;

Must demonstrate that the project is based on sound business practice;

Must contribute significantly to the financial growth of the meat industry and the agricultural gross domestic product;

Project proposals should be accompanied by certified copies of the following documents:

The legal status of the entity (registration documents);

Good Standing documents from the Receiver of Revenue;

Good Standing documents from the Social Security Commission;

Affirmative Action Compliance Certificate.

Application forms are available at the MBN head office.

Interested parties should submit project proposals in the prescribed format at the MBN head office on or before September 20, 16:30 at the following address:

Meat Board of Namibia, first floor, Agricultural Boards Building, 30 David Hosea Meroro Road, Windhoek. For further detail please contact: Manager Operations: Willie Schutz. tel: +264 61 275838.

