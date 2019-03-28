Independence Day Golf Championship a success

WINDHOEK - A total of 58 experienced and amateur golfers, including male and female youngsters and seniors, participated in the Bank Windhoek Independence Day Golf Championship held in Windhoek over the weekend.

Gunnar Goosen and Chris Poultney walked away with a floating trophy and several prizes as winners of the championship that was played in the better ball format. In second place were Hansina and Gerson Hinda, followed by XL Zhang and M Deng in third place.

“The Bank Windhoek Independence Day Golf Tournament is an opportunity for golf enthusiasts to celebrate the country’s independence with their love for golf. Thank you Bank Windhoek for making this possible,” said Windhoek Golf and Country Club’s captain Gustav Jung.

The bank on its part indicated that it was proud to be associated with the Windhoek Golf and Country Club and the development of golf in the country. The bank has sponsored golf since the 1980s and remains involved on various levels.

Four Nearest-Tot-Pin prizes were also up for grabs and were won by George Gariseb, Bertus Damon, Gunnar Goosen and Jason Amutenya.

