Independent candidate to champion land delivery

WALVIS BAY - Independent candidate for the Walvis Bay Urban by-elections Knowledge Ipinge says if elected, he will speedily pre-allocate available land for residents and implement a centralised database of all unemployed masses at the harbour town.

Ipinge, who is also a community activist championing anti-corruption and land delivery efforts, made the remarks on Tuesday evening during the launch of his ambitious manifesto at Walvis Bay, ahead of the by-elections on 15 January 2020.

Ipinge is one of the candidates who are vying for the position of Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor, after the position became vacant, following Hafeni Ndemula’s resignation.

The activist launched his by-election manifesto from his grandparents’s home in Kuisebmond, surrounded by family members and young supporters. Sharing his vision for the constituency office, Ipinge indicated he would re-negotiate agreements and policies in favour of the Walvis Bay Urban constituency electorate and all other 120-constituency offices countrywide once he takes office.

He also wants to address poverty and unemployment by lobbing for more than 500 education opportunities, multimedia partnerships that will boost the tourism sector, SME development and engage stakeholders in addressing the classroom shortage in the town.

“It is with the above in mind that we will advocate for a thriving Walvis Bay Urban constituency, relying on local human capital and our natural resources, and focused primarily on the growth and wellbeing of the people and youth,” Ipinge said.

He added that with the backing of the community, he wants to present a youth-led approach to sustainable, economic and social development of the Walvis Bay Urban constituency. “Dedicated project teams will be assembled and assigned to the full life cycle of projects that the Walvis Bay Urban constituency office embarks on.

Members of each team will be selected according to relevant skills, passion to succeed, experience and applicable expertise, with the first preference given to youth from previously disadvantaged backgrounds within the constituency,” he said.

He then explained that residents must embrace strong faith in partnering with one another by understanding their challenges, needs and vision to guarantee triumphant and memorable milestones when he takes office.

Apart from that, he says, the key focus will also be on marketing Walvis Bay, economic development opportunities, and poverty reduction through an integrated plan. “We want to improve conditions for workers in the fishing sector, secure fishing rights and quotas that will be regulated through my office to empower the unemployed fishermen and factory workers,” Ipinge concluded.



2019-12-19 10:40:10 | 1 days ago