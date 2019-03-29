Independent candidates dealt severe blow

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Swapo Party regional coordinator for the //Kharas Region Matheus Mumbala has joined the bandwagon of sentiment within the ruling Swapo that does not entertain having candidates in the party contest the presidential election on the party ticket other than the party president.

“The party president shall be an automatic candidate for the republic’s presidency, unless he or she has served his/her two terms as the president of the country as per the Namibian constitution,” said Mumbala who stressed this is in line with the party’s policy adopted at its last congress.

He added that the party’s presidency can only be contested by the next top three members following in the organisational structure of Swapo, namely the vice-president, the secretary general and deputy secretary general who can become eligible for the said position and in that order of preference.

Mumbala made the remarks when he addressed party members earlier this week on the latest structural and political developments during a press conference held in Keetmanshoop.

He was furthermore adamant that the party will stick to its constitution as well as its rules and procedures during this renewal process and there will be no compromise.

The regional coordinator reminded the members that it remains their obligation to always act with dedication and commitment in the interest of the party and national interest of Namibians. In terms of their rights, he said that they have the right “to demand fulfilment of what is established in the party constitution as well as implementation of resolutions, decisions and agreements of the party”.

He stressed: “Therefore, true Swapo Party members cannot and shall not permit any other Swapo member to stand as an independent candidate.”

Mumbala explained that it is only when a party member resigns or has his/her membership terminated that such person will be allowed to stand as an independent candidate for the position of president of the Republic of Namibia.

He in addition warned party members “that they should not provide their voter’s card to any individual who requests it and always verify with their party leadership when such activities take place,” – in reference to underground campaigning by some people.



