India eases visa regime for Namibians

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The Indian High Commissioner to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal, on Friday announced his country has finalised the easing of visa requirements for Namibians travelling to the south Asian country. “Apply online for our e-visa and you get five-year multiple visa entry delivered to your inbox,” said Agrawal.

He was speaking at the 71st celebration of India’s Republic Day in Windhoek. Agrawal highlighted important projects the Indian government has implemented and announced others that are still in the pipeline, which includes Namibian artists visiting India this week.

“As we celebrate Namibia’s 30th independence to commemorate this milestone, the Indian government will be sending 15 Namibian artists and artisans to one of our famous Surajkund Crafts Mela to enthrall the Indian audience with their vibrant arts and skills,” he said.

The high commissioner also pointed out the cooperation in skilling and capacity developing has grown stronger.

“At the Centre of Excellence for Information and Technology (CEIT), a collaborative project between India and Namibia at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, programmes in big data technology, in ethical hacking, and in information technology were launched last year,” stated Agrawal.

Furthermore, he said, University of Namibia Vice Chancellor Kenneth Matengu identified several initiatives during his visit to India last year, which includes setting up an entrepreneurship development centre in Namibia.

“While more than 50 Namibians have received training through ITEC and ICCR scholarships, it was important for us to send 20 budding Namibian diplomats for customised training programme to further hone their skills,” mentioned Agrawal.

International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the same event said bilateral relations between the two countries are excellent but there is a need for expanding cooperation in trade, education, economic and other social areas for the advancement of all the people.

“Namibia follows with keen interest the tremendous advances India has and continues to make in modernising its economy and in Information Technology. Their success in achieving sustained economic growth and lifting millions out of poverty in a democratic post-colonial setting is something Namibia would like to emulate,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The deputy minister stated that India and Namibia share a convergence of views on the long overdue reform of the United Nation Security Council, which should allow for equitable representation and increase the membership with the rights and prerogatives enjoyed by all members of the council.

2020-01-27