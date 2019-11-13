India’s high commissioner welcomes landmark judgement Staff Reporter National Khomas

WINDHOEK - Indian High Commissioner to Namibia Prashant Agrawal has welcomed the landmark Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, saying the order brings to closure the historical and long-standing dispute.



The Supreme Court in that country on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.



“With this unanimous judgement by the five-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, the longstanding legal process comes to an end,” said the charismatic Indian diplomat.

“The matter was then heard by Allahabad High Court and now by Supreme Court of India. Thus, the due process of law was fully and strictly followed.”

He said the issue is essentially a domestic matter of India.

“The matter has been determined as per law, and not faith, by the independent institutions provided in the Indian constitution.”



According to him, the disputed land will be handed over to a trust, to be formed by government, which will build the temple while alternative land will be provided for the construction of a mosque in the city. He explained that the judgement would not lead to any similar claims in other parts of the country, and thus, in any way infringe upon the rights of the country’s minority communities.



“The constitution of India guarantees all religious communities equal freedoms of faith, belief and worship.”



Agrawal says the government of India is committed to ensure the tradition of goodwill and harmony among all communities, as well as its citizens’ deep respect for safeguarding all places of worship.

“It is our conviction that following this verdict, Indians of all faiths and communities will now move ahead in a spirit of reconciliation.”



He said the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has appealed to all citizens to accept the judgement and to strengthen the country’s tradition of amity, unity and harmony.

“Prominent voices in public life, including the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, have also appealed to citizens to respect the judgement and maintain calm,” he concluded.

