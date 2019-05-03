Indongo Group launches N$30 million Ford dealership in Oshakati… unveils Africa’s first Ford Raptor 

WINDHOEK – The Frans Indongo Group officially launched its new Indongo Ford dealership at Oshakati recently.

The dealership, which is the newest member of the Frans Indongo Group, opened its doors in Oshakati in 2018 to offer convenient service to people in the north.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, new governor of Oshana Region Elia Irimari said government remains committed to ensure a conducive environment for private sector growth, opening up opportunities for trade in Africa and beyond.

“It is now up to the private sector to optimise these opportunities that our government has helped to bring about to spur the growth of the economy, plus their private businesses. This investment by this company amounting to N$30 million brings hope and prosperity to Oshana Region,” he stated.

Also speaking at the launch was Dealer Principal Tanja Beukes, who reiterated that the venture is not only a greenfield investment in the context of motor dealership in the country, but also an indication of Indongo Group’s commitment to live by the principle of doing what is necessary now – to reap tomorrow’s harvest.

“[The] world over, the one element of the Ford brand that continues to stand above all is their brand promise to ‘Go Further’ and the opening of this dealership is a practical example of how Ford Indongo is implementing and executing this brand promise.”

Perhaps the highlight of the launch was unveiling the new Ford Raptor, for the first time ever on African soil.

The all new Ranger Raptor comes with a 2.0L BiTurbo engine and 10 Speed Auto gearbox that produces an astonishing 157 kW and 500 Nm of torque and a myriad of other additional features which include, amongst others, lane departure warning, Keyless entry and push start button.

The car will only be available at the dealership for purchase in June 2019. Other vehicles launched at the event were the 2019 Facelift Wildtrack 4x4 and the Ford Ranger XLT 4x4.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Namibian business icon and founder of the Frans Indongo Group, Frans Aupa Indongo, could not hide his excitement at witnessing another first for the group in the industry.

Expressing his delight at seeing the business come full circle, he said: “Many of you who know my background, would appreciate that the establishment of Indongo Ford here at Continental 1 complex is emotionally very special to me. It is here where I started decades ago, establishing myself as a Namibian businessman.”

Representing Ford Southern and Sub-Saharan Africa, General Manager for Sales Gerhard Herselman said: “It is indeed a privilege and a great honour for me to be part of this momentous occasion of opening this wonderful new Ford dealership in Oshakati, and witnessing the development of a partnership with the distinguished Frans Indongo Group. We see Oshakati as the first steps of a long journey that lies ahead and look forward to expand the horizons of our partnership.”

To date, the motor division of the Indongo Group alone employs at least 256 people, which includes dealer principals, mechanics and sales personnel. The new Indongo Ford dealership now further adds 23 employees to this growing workforce.

2019-05-03 12:59:21 2 hours ago