Indongo keeping safe and fit in the US…remains focused on Yeleussinov fight
Otniel Hembapu
Sports
Khomas

Namibia’s former triple world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo, who was last scheduled to face Kazakhstan fighter Daniyar Yeleussinov for a 10-round welterweight fight at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA, remains upbeat and focused on life post Covid-19.

Just like many other major sport events worldwide, the Indongo vs Yeleussinov fight was also severely affected by the widespread coronavirus pandemic and had to be cancelled indefinitely as a result.

Indongo, who in 2017 became Namibia’s first-ever triple world champion after outfoxing Briton Ricky Burns to unify the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) world super-lightweight titles, was on 17 April set to face Yeleussinov in one of the main supporting bouts to the Regis Prograis vs Maurice Hooker fight but that dream has since been dashed.

Since the cancellation of the fight, Indongo remained in the United States and continued with training amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to NBC Sport, a sister media outlet of this publication, Indongo’s trainer Imms Moses said the former unified world titlist has been keeping safe and fit from his American base, where he continues to monitor and anticipate for any new developments around the fight.

“We speak every day. He is keeping safe, staying inside and he goes to the gym only with his coach. They are obeying to the rules as it was instructed by the State of Alabama. That side [America], the measurements are different from here because their shops and all other places are still open; they are allowed to go to the gym – only he and the trainer,” said Moses, a long-time trainer of Indongo.

The 37-year old Namibian, who boasts a record of 23 wins and two loses from 25 professional bouts, remains a highly respected contender on the global boxing stage and recently proved his grit when he bounced back from a 15-month self-imposed hiatus to stop America’s Carltavius Jones Johnson in the 2nd round last August.

Had it not been for the cancellation of his fight due to Covid-19, last month’s fight against Yeleussinov would have marked the ‘Blue Machine’ second fight in two years since his defeat to Prograis in 2018.

Indongo has lost two of his last three bouts via knockout defeats to America’s Terence Crawford (3rd round KO) in 2017 and Prograis (2nd round TKO).

Moses added that no new dates have been set for the fight yet, but said promoters have been burning the midnight oil trying to bring back some boxing action, including Indongo’s much-anticipated bout.

“Promoters are working hard to bring back events behind closed doors, without spectators, but it will depend on the commissioner whether they will be allowed to do so. It has to be safe for all involved, including the camera operators, officials and coaches. All these people have to contact the test first before allowing them to enter the arena and before any boxing activities resume” Moses further explained to NBC Sport. – Adapted from NBC Sport

– ohembapu@nepc.com.na

2020-05-08