Industry Loop - Abracadabra Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Do we not have magicians in Namibia ano? Are you telling me two million-plus people and not one magician? Not even a ka young spaza magician? I find this extremely strange. Or let me guess...there are outdated religious and cultural beliefs denouncing the art of magic? YAWN!

Og aye Namibia also. Everything is just....the bible said “we must not” or “in our culture we do not...” blah blah blah. Can we just live a little and arrest the double standards togoba?

But how is it possible that we do not have a known magician or circle of magicians in Namibia? All other forms of arts have taken up space. We have renowned poets, we have comedians, we have musicians, we have painters, we have actors, we have animators etc. But we do not have a known magician. Not even one?

Again I find this extremely strange. And it can’t be that we are not hungry for a few magic tricks. I vividly remember when South African magician Larry Soffer was in the country in 2019, his shows were packed! So clearly there’s a market for it.

We have endless shows on TV currently dedicated to magic and all things mind tricks. Shows I KNOW YOU WATCH! You telling me...that NO SOUL is inspired to give it a shot in Namibia?

Mara this Namibia is also just tardy AF! I guess there needs to be a demand before a few magicians pop up here and there? Before Covid-19 I was very vocal about diversifying your nightlife.

My views still stand. Aren’t you tired of trying the same old sh*t? Going to a bar with a toilet baptised with urine odour? On top of that, getting an attitude from the bar attendant? Aren’t you tired of the same old routine of going to that club that NEVER plays anything but house music? Yeah, yeah I know...you go there because you mos want to chase nonexistent clouds. Aren’t you sick and tired of the same old faces?

Try something different...like a magic show! Which probably explains why South African magician Larry Soffer managed to pack venues in Namibia. By trying I mean...demand for it. That will give birth to Namibian magicians.

Why can’t we have Namibian magicians packing venues? Namibia needs magicians! The Namibian nightlife needs serious diversifying. And I believe abracadabra is the answer!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)

2020-06-26 11:44:13 | 2 days ago