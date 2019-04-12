Industry Loop: “App  me”  must fall! 

I know the social theme these days is drink water and mind your business. Which is exactly what I was doing last week on social media. I randomly visited a few pages and stumbled on D-Jay’s Facebook fan page. The “post to page” bit had me in shock. There was a lad that requested D-Jay to app him one of his songs and promised to buy the album once he gets the song. I was shocked. Allow me to walk you through my shock.

Shock number 1, a so called “fan” asking a musician to send them their song? How much of a fan are you if you want your favourite artist, who does music for a living, to send you his product for free? The homie even had the guts to leave his number behind in the post…lol.

Shock number 2, he’s passive blackmailing spaza of “if you send me the song, I’ll go buy the album”. Are you serious?! Am I the only one who sees the ridiculousness and downright disrespect? Final shock, he’s not the only one posting similar requests.

What the heck is wrong with you people? How did we go from actively supporting arts by actually purchasing to demanding an artist to app you their music? What buffoonery is this?

I’m cut from the cloth that takes pride in an original product. Clearly, these “app me” people are cut from fong kong material. Sies man! If you are guilty of doing that to an artist, you ought to be ashamed of yourself. You’re a disgrace to society.

These “app me” people will never walk into Shoprite, eat a slice of bread first before buying it. These “app me” people will never walk into Waltons, take stationery to go and use first before paying for it. You don’t do it to these South African multinational shops, who make millions per branch, but you want to do it to hard-working Namibian musicians and art practitioners?

Shame on you! Buy the damn album instead of blackmailing artists to app it to you! Buy the ticket to the concert instead of wanting to find a ka way to get in without paying. Buy the painting and don’t take a picture of it!

Namibian musicians make music for you in turn hoping to make a living from keeping you happy. They can’t keep you happy with a good product if you don’t support them tangibly! Stop this “app me” madness mense asb!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)

