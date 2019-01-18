Industry Loop: Graphic designers!

Can we cut graphic designers some slack? I mean I know they have their own weird way of going about things but come on mense; they are an important stakeholder in the entertainment and advertising industries.

Everything that is everything that requires graphics from CD covers, show posters to social media skits are all thanks to graphic designers. This 2019 should not be the year where we put work on their table with impossible time lines. Believe it or not, graphic designing is an art. Like any other form of creation, it takes a bit of time. Help graphic designers with reasonable timelines. One to two days is not it going to cut it.

Freelance graphic designers probably enjoy more freedom with their work as opposed to permanently employed graphic designers. Permanently employed graphic designers have to work in serious corporate environments with emails, deadlines, meetings, etc. Can you imagine how stressful that can be for a creative? To be subjected to such an environment?

Creativity does not work like that. You cannot subject a creative to an environment of that nature. Creatives need to work in a stress-free environment where they will enjoy creating. That is what graphic designers need. Ample time and no pressure!

All that “must be able to work under pressure” is nonsense. It is an old adage that one does not rush creativity. We want Namibian creatives to win international awards. We will not be recognised internationally if we are forever working under pressure to present rushed worked.

So cut your graphic designer some slack. If it is a graphic designer that you have been working with for a long time, managing them should not be a problem by now. If it is a new graphic designer, you will need to sit them down. Reach common ground in terms of expectations. Graphic designers may look like they don’t give a rats about you and what you need to achieve but trust me…deep down they are concerned. You are only as good as your last success. Therefore, the pressure is always to avoid that dreadful L. Oh and that L will come omes. So trust me, they are well aware of what is at stake. Gift them some space and allow them to work their magic.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)



2019-01-18 10:44:12 9 hours ago