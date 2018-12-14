Industry Loop: Guide to a proper event

Its festive season and crooked event’s organisers are out to play. Allow me to help you with a straightforward guide to a well-organised event that will be worth your money. If the event you thought of attending this festive ticks off all the boxes, I am about to place in front of you…than it will be worth your hard-earned money and time. If otherwise, do not say I didn’t warn you.



Let us start with the parking. Does the event you want to attend have adequate parking? How you will know this, you ask. You will know this from the venue. It will not cost you an arm and a leg to call the venue to ask about the parking space. Do not call the event organiser because they will sell you dreams. If you enquire with the venue administrator or janitor, they will help with the truth. Is this secured parking? With VW badges disappearing like SME Bank’s funds…do you really want to take the chance of parking your vehicle that you worked so hard to acquire at an unsecured place. Just because you want to have a good time? You will not be having much a good time when you come back to a smashed window with everything mobile gone from your vehicle.



The third element to an event that you need to query about is VIP. If the event offers VIP, event organisers need to be specific as to what will come from a VIP ticket. Welcoming drinks and cold platters is not VIP. You cannot expect people to fork out more than 500 bucks on VIP and want to give them OROS welcoming drinks and expired platters. If an event organiser is unable to tell you specifically what benefits come with VIP, abuti seun…don’t bother amae.



The fourth element is the line-up. Since Uhuru showed the whole country, the middle finger that one December, we have trust issues ever since. The acts that have been announced to be at this show need to confirm on their social media that they will be there as advertised.



Don’t fall for lies my people. Stalk these acts’ social to see if they mention anything about the show, you want to go. If they don’t, I think we both know what your choice should be. NOT TO ATTEND THAT EVENT! Lastly, I have been to shows where sponsors block the sale of other brands. If you are a fan of beer A but the event is sponsored by beer B…maybe you’ll need to enquire in advance whether beer A will be available despite beer B being the principle sponsor. These are all things that help you get value for your money. Bonus requirement, if NSK is not MC, don’t bother. Ousi Event Organiser…you had better start booking

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)

