Industry Loop: My  predictions:  SYM Lifestyle & Fashion Awards 2019

Favourite Accessories Designer: House of Nalo. No doubt!

Favourite Fitness Personality: Lee-Andro fam. I mean the homie is certified mos?

Favourite Fashion Designer: SynEDGY is kinda dope mense. I’d rock it any day! Monday to Sunday. SynEDGY every day!

Favourite Emerging Designer: I’d be very upset if Gweri or //Concept does not bag this one, hey. Like, cancel the whole thing. We don’t want it anymore. Gweri or //Concept! Otherwise, SYM will have a riot on their hands.

Favourite TV Personality: PDP or Trina! Someone will have to clarify what the other two nominees are doing in this category, sowaar.

Favourite Blogger: Pangaman, Pangaman, Pangaman *singing*. Sorry, I got a little carried away. Yeah Mavis Braga, your efforts will be rewarded.

Favourite Make-Up Artist: NBC will be well represented on that stage. Ousi Hannah…have your speech ready my dzia.

Favourite Photographer: Ya’ll know Photobooth been the illest with the lens in the last 12 months.

Favourite Sports Personality: Sorry Deon Hotto, but you missed a number of chances to score or assist at AFCON. I think you contributed to my stress levels. Some people broke their TV’s because of you. I’m going to vouch for superwoman, Helalia Johannes.

Favourite Comedian: The 8’clock nuus amae.

Favourite Stylist: Dear //Kharas region, be ready to welcome your son of the soil Reinhard Mahalie with that award!

Favourite Male Actor: This is a tough one. Xuro had a good year. Rodelio had a good year. Adriano was consistent. KK found a side chick. Tah.

Favourite DJ: Another tough category. Alba had a good year. Desert Storm had a good year. Sam-E Lee Jones did the things man. Castro been fire! Tah.

Favourite Female Radio Personality: What kind with these tough categories? Seeing that these awards are all about votes…Chazz might have a slight edge. Favourite Male Radio Personality: It will all come down to votes and Nashawn might have the edge.

Favourite Female Actor: Anyone who saw Fences…would vote for Hazel!

Favourite Female Model: Varaa Hambira…I stan!

Favourite Male Model: The homie Mukendu Ndjavera

