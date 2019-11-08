Industry Loop: NAMAs 2021...?

MTC’s planned exit from the Namibia Annual Music Awards is inconsolable. What’s gloomier is the possibility that there won’t be an awards ceremony in 2021 and beyond. Say whatever you want about MTC and their work with the NAMAs...but they changed lives for the better.

MTC’s micromanagement of the NAMAs helped create employment directly and indirectly for thousands in the last 9 years. MTC’s micromanagement of the NAMAs shaped careers. MTC’s micromanagement forced us to take note of the Namibian entertainment industry.

MTC along with its partner, NBC changed the face of awards excellence since they took over from the then Sanlam/NBC Music Awards. No stage was bigger or better than the NAMAs in the land of the brave in the last 9 years. I salute Sanlam who laid the foundation for about 7 years with the awards and MTC who will hit 10 years with the 2020 edition of the awards ceremony.

The big debate this past week was...which corporate the size of MTC and Sanlam will take over the NAMAs? Which corporate the size of MTC and Sanlam will have the patience to deal with Namibian artists? Which corporate the size of MTC and Sanlam will have the patience to deal with Namibian artists and their demanding fans? Which corporate the size of MTC and Sanlam will have the patience to deal with Namibian artists and their fans but would also have the manpower to micromanage the NAMAs? Lastly, which corporate the size of MTC and Sanlam will have the financial muscle to keep this titanic of an event afloat?

I sympathize with the Namibian entertainment industry. We are in shxt omes. The MTC backed NAMAs was not just about musicians. The MTC backed NAMAs created a platform for designers, dancers, choreographers, sound engineers, MC’s, radio presenters and entertainment journalists.

So, if someone that operates within the space of the Namibian entertainment industry is celebrating the departure of MTC from the awards...you are short-sighted and downright stupid.

Face it...no corporate in these tough economic times will throw millions at an event where the public is seemingly forever never satisfied and artists forever unhappy.

I salute MTC. I salute the manpower behind MTC. I salute MTC for stomaching these keyboard warriors online who just nye nye nye the whole time and won’t in a million years be able to capacitate the workload that comes with the Namibia Annual Music Awards.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

