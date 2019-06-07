Industry Loop: #Radio Favourite 

What do Namibian radio presenters have to do to earn your respect? What is that current radio presenters in the country have to do to earn your adoration? What do you want radio presenters to do to turn you into a fan from a critic? You want us to be outrageous and leak sex tapes? Get into some sort of drama? Only then will we be worth your time?

I’ve been in radio for more than eight years now and I have seen and heard it all. Radio presenters have had all types of criticism levelled against them. Namibian radio presenters cannot speak English. Namibian radio presenters are boring. Namibian radio presenters are guilty of favouritism. Namibian radio presenters are ugly. Namibian radio presenters are not relevant. Namibian radio presenters are not well informed. Tah bruh, we just can’t win with you, nuh?

I’ve had radio presenters confide in me about how a listener would complain that they play too much music. When that same radio presenter would adjust and talk more as a result of your feedback, the same listener would complain that they talk too much.

Etse…what do you want from us? Radio is supposed to be an extension of the ordinary man on the street but we cannot allow this abuse to continue anymore. Radio presenters arguably have one of the toughest jobs in the entertainment industry.

A radio presenter has to strike a balance between being professional and goofy. A radio presenter has to strike the perfect balance between being offensive and robust at the same time. A radio presenter has to strike a balance between the bottomline of the station and you…the listener. Because contrary to popular belief, what you, the listeners, want and what radio bosses want are 99.9 percent of the time not the same!

Because as much as radio, in a nutshell, is doing well in the country, the majority of radio presenters are not. This is because you, the listeners, simply refuse to elevate them. You chose to plead ignorance to the voice that is informing and entertaining you.

That voice that wakes up at 04h00, is at work by 05h00 and is on air at 06h00 with a smile ready to make your ride to work smooth and fun deserves your respect. That voice that finishes their shift at midnight or at times 01h00 and has to stand in dodgy corners while waiting for a cab deserves your adoration. That voice that always brings a smile on your face one way or another but cannot afford to buy a decent car because you chose to stay silent instead of hyping your favourite voice deserves your attention!

So yes, next time you listen to your favourite voice on radio, tweet about them. As a matter of fact, post/tweet your favourite radio presenter today. If you cannot find them online for one reason or another, simply post/tweet something dope about your favourite radio presenter. Use the hashtag #RadioFavourite. There is a talented crop of voices currently on radio and they deserve your respect, adoration and feedback, which will ultimately lead to better pay and gigs.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)

