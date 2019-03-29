Industry Loop: Refresher course: Events!

I will never stop fighting for quality events. Events where you can leave an event knowing that it was worth your money and time. I hate crappy events. I equally hate event organisers who take chances. Event organisers who have no respect for people who work hard for their money. Event organisers that just want to make a quick one off me and you. Industry Loop has always taken a radical stance again crooked event organisers.

Seeing that the year is going into overdrive with events, allow me to use Industry Loop to furnish event’s organisers with a refresher course. Factors that they should NOT compromise on this year. As much as 2018 was a fantastic year in terms of quality events, there will always be a few rotten apples. Dear rotten apple, kindly take note amae.

Parking remains an important factor. Does the venue have enough and secured parking? Can you park your vehicle and rest assured that you will find it in the exact condition you left it? Event organisers, in your marketing, kindly highlight parking. If you do not, Industry Loop readers will know you are the rotten apple.

If you event is going to offer VIP, let it be VIP and nothing less. Cold Pick n Pay platters is not VIP. Cheap welcoming drinks is not VIP. My advice is to seek sponsors that will handle your VIP. From the food to the alcohol. Event organisers, in your marketing kindly highlight what comes with VIP. Those stories of “it is a surprise” or “cannot reveal now” is lieg stories! If you do not highlight what comes with a VIP ticket, Industry Loop readers will know you are the rotten apple.

Lastly the line-up and host is probably the most important bit! The line-up and host is what will convince people to attend your event. Hosts who cannot even pronounce Ondangwa correctly should be a no fly zone! We know them don’t we? Honestly, as a reveller, I am sick and tired of lone wolfs who lip-sync on stage with their pants hanging by their knees and no real choreography or effort.

As an MC, I am sick and tired of dealing with entertainers who do not respect time. Entertainers who think they can arrive late for their set and perform their whole album. Dear Industry Loop reader, you should know by know which entertainer respects you enough to put an effort into their set.

Dear Industry Loop follower, you should have a good idea of which entertainer has the potential to be worthy your money and time.

Dear Industry Loop enthusiast, you have seen those drunk and high lone wolfs who make you cringe when they perform. Don’t waste your time and money on a line that screams manure! Event Organisers, let us get it right this year asb!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)



