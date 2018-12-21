Industry Loop: Time to work!

If your friend is an entertainer, I need you to understand a few things. First things first, festive season is peak season for your entertainer friend. You need to understand that an entertainer’s working hours and demands are largely different from the ordinary hibba.



Your work is straight forward with predictable working hours of 8 to 5 and January to December (halfway) then you get your bonus and leave. It does not work like that with an entertainer’s work demands. Entertainers do not have working hours. We do not get bonuses. Entertainers do not get leave. Based on these three factors alone, dear friend to an entertainer, you need to understand that your friend will not be able to have a normal “let’s chill” holiday with you.



Dear friend to an entertainer, please understand that your friend will be extremely tired and moody after having MC’d a show for close to 12 hours the previous day. They just want to be home and use the chance to recover after a gruelling day/nights work before.



Dear friend to an entertainer, please understand that your friend will not be able to make it for that kapana session because they have rehearsals scheduled with the band and dancers. They have to rehearse to make sure they put their best foot forward for the four shows in one day/night they have to perform at.



Dear friend to an entertainer, please understand that your friend will not be able to travel with you to the coast as your friend has to be on radio to make sure that well, people are entertained! They have to report for prep, see out their show and still do intensive research after the show. So no, it won’t be possible to do a “quick” trip to Rehoboth or Okahandja or the nearest town.



Dear friend to an entertainer, your friend will have the task of making sure everyone has something to talk about when they get back to work in January. So what you can do now for your entertainer friend, is to make sure they get as much gigs as possible, assist your friend where possible, be it with transportation, motivation etc.

But don’t nag or peer pressure them. Honestly, your entertainer friend does not have to explain anything to you. Just be a good friend and cheer your entertainer friend on. Amae?

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

