Industry Loop: To help or not to help! 

I have had so many upcoming entertainers ask me for help. In the sense of providing contacts, gigs, etc. Here is the thing; I do not mind sharing a few tips with an upcoming entertainer on how to go about this industry but one thing that I will always jeer at is sharing my contacts or to help them with gigs. Just like that? Nah fam.

Nothing came to me on a silver platter in this industry. It is because of the road I walked that made me the cutthroat entertainer I am today. One cannot just share contacts. In this industry, you build your name to a point where your word or opinion carries massive weight. I worked my a$$ to get that number of that certain producer. I worked my lips dry to get that number of that certain editor. Bruh, I lost friends trying to get the number of that certain station manager and you just want me to give it to you? Net so? Miss me fam.

What have you done to warrant that type of help from any established entertainer or me? If it is one thing I hate, is a lazy and entitled upcoming entertainer. You are not entitled to ANYONE’s help much less an established folk. Again, I ask, what have you done to warrant that type of help from any established entertainer or me? If your answer is nothing, case closed.

Upcoming entertainers need to understand that no established brand will take them serious if they do not see any vested work. You need to put in the work ousi. You cannot sit on your bum all day and inbox me on Facebook for help while I leave my flat at 6am and go home around 10 or midnight.

It does not work like that. Are you a resident Dj somewhere? Have you organised an event of some sort? What annual programme do you have that keeps your brand alive? Do you have a buzz around you? Do you have your community behind you?

I have had a few come to me with all seriousness, asking me to “make them nxa with a gig”…LOL. Bruh? LOL. Do you know how much science goes into being chosen for a gig? And you just want me to “make nxa with a gig” because…hey NSK is a nice guy right? Risk my reputable brand just because I am so keen to “make you nxa with a gig”? Spoil the trusted relationship I have with an event’s organiser because you turned up late, you had no stage presence and you mispronounced names. But hey, NSK is mos a nice guy willing to risk his whole career for you?

It does not work like that. You will never comprehend the things we had to go through over the years to get to this point. You will never comprehend the things we had to do to get to the level where we get booked for almost everything! You will never comprehend it unless YOU PUT IN SOME WORK! Never approach an established brand with an entitled attitude. Approach an established brand with a solid reputation and numbers to back you. That is the only way you will be able to get any help from any established brand or me.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

2018-10-05 10:19:10 2 months ago