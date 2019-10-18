Industry Loop: We failed the Warehouse Theatre! Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

The closure of one of Namibia’s most iconic venues has had me in my feels for a while now. An institution that carried arts on its back for close to 30 years. How did we get here? How did we get to a point where an institution like the Warehouse Theatre can no longer operate profitably? We literally showed the Warehouse Theatre the middle finger. All of us. We are all responsible for its closure.

For years, the Warehouse Theatre consistently provided quality and entertaining space for all. What is quality and entertaining space? Quality space is when your vehicle is safe. Did the Warehouse Theatre meet this standard? TICK! Quality space is when you feel valued the minute you enter. Did the Warehouse Theatre meet this standard? They had a red carpet out every single day so TICK! Quality space is when you feel safe. Did the Warehouse Theatre meet this standard? Its bouncers would search you upon entering to make sure no weapons are taken into the joint so TICK! Quality space is one with clean and spotless ablution facilities that still have toilet paper available at freaking 1 AM regardless of how packed it is. Did the Warehouse Theatre meet this standard? TICK! Quality space is when you have options at the bar and get assisted speedily. Did the Warehouse Theatre meet this standard? TICK! Quality space is one where you find people that can hold intellectual and exuberant conversations. Did the Warehouse Theatre meet this standard? TICK!

The fact that the Warehouse Theatre made it a policy requiring artists to use live vocals helped many performers master their art. The fact that the Warehouse Theatre, until the day it officially closed its doors, stood by its firm affirmation for live elements should tell you the calibre of the place WE just lost. The fact that the Warehouse Theatre is closed, in a nutshell, should tell you that we have normalised mediocrity. Because let’s be honest, there are only a few venues around the country that could match the Warehouse Theatre in all factors that I mentioned earlier.

What does its closure tell me? It tells me that YOU prefer zero safety for your car. It says that YOU prefer dodgy security in and around a venue. It tells me that YOU prefer to wait for hours to get help at the bar. It says to me that YOU prefer dirty toilets with disgusting urine smell and blocked basins.

It tells me that YOU prefer artists singing to back up vocals instead of live vocals. It tells me that YOU prefer CDs instead of the beauty of live music.

You cry every day that the economy is tough. Yet you prefer to frequent places that give you zero value for your hard-earned money. You prefer to sit on beer crates and broken chairs instead of comfortable seating that was the norm with the Warehouse Theatre.

You prefer going to places with manure sound. Something that would never be the case with the Warehouse Theatre. We failed what the Warehouse stood for. We failed the employees of the Warehouse Theatre. We failed the Warehouse Theatre!

