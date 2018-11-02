Ineptitude detrimental to economic  growth - Presidency

WINDHOEK - Presidential Affairs Minister Martin Andjaba says he is concerned about a lack of service delivery across the country that can be detrimental to the nation’s economic growth.

Andjaba, who was speaking in parliament on Wednesday, said there are broadly-held views by visitors that the levels and quality of service in the country need serious improvement.

“Both locals and visitors to our country have countless examples of poor service delivery by persons in the public and private sector establishments,” Andjaba told lawmakers. He said in his previous assignments, including as ambassador to different countries and to the UN, he had the opportunity of interacting with people from different parts of the world.

“On a mission that I have undertaken to different countries in Africa and elsewhere, I have had the opportunity to not only see, but also practically experience service delivery by both public and private institutions,” said the well-travelled diplomat.

Andjaba said many stories are told about unbecoming and unprofessional behaviour by officials at ports of entry, at Namibian police stations, hospitals, offices and public institutions.

Similarly, he said, stories are told about poor service delivery at hotels, supermarkets, banks, schools, regional councils, restaurants and other businesses and service outlets.

Such incidents, whether in the public or private sector, whether they are actual or perceived, are detrimental to the country, he said.

“They create a negative sentiment, which does not promote or advance our national image,” said Adjaba.

“It does not only affect the establishment where the incident occurs, but also tarnishes the image of the country as a whole,” he added.

Therefore, he said, it is incumbent upon all Namibians to adopt a strong ethic of excellent service delivery at all times.

“It does not, and should not matter what each of us does. The fact of the matter is that the ethic of excellent service delivery should permeate every facet of our story,” he said. “From kapana, to secretaries and receptionists in offices in the private and public sectors. From police officers to clerks and administrators. From taxi drivers to air hostesses. From politicians to executive officers. All of us must embrace the ethic of hard work and excellent service delivery,” he stressed.

Andjaba said countries and organisations are built by good intentions and through concrete action and deeds. He said the best thing about embracing the ethic of excellence in all that we do is that it needs not to cost a fortune. “All we need is a change in mindset and realisation that doing so is actually in our best interest as a nation,” he said, adding that this must happen at all levels of society, and he believes it is doable.

“If other countries have done it, I believe that Namibia can and must do it,” he said.

