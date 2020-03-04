Infanticide suspect denied bail

WALVIS BAY – Victoria Shikongo (29), who allegedly slit her baby’s throat, was denied bail on Tuesday morning when she made her routine first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court.

Shikongo faces murder and concealment of birth charges for the gruesome killing of her new-born baby.

She allegedly slit the throat of her baby boy, shortly after giving birth at home in the Tutaleni location last week on Thursday.

State prosecutor Tuihaleni Hilikuete objected Shikongo’s bail on the grounds she could interfere with the ongoing investigation and she might abscond, as she is not from Walvis Bay. Shikongo was denied bail by Magistrate John Sindano and had her case postponed to 6 April.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu earlier said Shikongo allegedly slit the throat of her newborn baby after giving birth in the bathroom, wrapped the body in a black plastic bag and hid it under the bed.

The owner of the house noticed a pool of the woman’s blood in the bathroom and alerted the police, who immediately arrested Shikongo. Shikongo was admitted a few days to hospital before being taken to the Narraville police holding cells.

In a separate incident, a decomposed body of a baby was found at the Walvis Bay dumping site by workers on Monday morning. According to Iikuyu, the body was decomposed to the extent that they could not establish its sex.

