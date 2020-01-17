Instafamous pop-up event and award ceremony coming soon Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - A themed interactive pop-up event, Instafamous (Instagram famous) pop-up event and award ceremony, aimed to bring out the inner star in everyone striking a pose through immersive Instagram art, will be hosted this year.

“Social media is one of the best places to interact, share fashion, music and just post pictures for likes. Instagram proved to be one of the sites that make people share love with people they never met – just by liking their pictures,” explained the founder of the festival Hendrina Moses.

Instafamous pop-up event is going to be a unique way to meet and greet, where proclaimed Insta celebrities and their followers or fans can meet and socialise.

According to Moses, attendees of the event will be Instagram lovers and socialites.

The purpose of the event will be more than just socialising: there will also be an award ceremony, where 12 Insta users will be awarded.

Talking to Entertainment Now!, Moses said there will also be many activities at the festival for attendees can partake, such as children activities, stall visiting, partying, food games and live performances.

She said, “The event will be the first in Africa and we aim to bring socialites together and appreciate the norms of Instagram. People will be taught how to use Instagram as a money or business tool.”

Instagram has become one of the most used social media platforms by young people, which, according to Moses, they would want them not to only use it for socialising purposes but also for business opportunities. This will be one of the topics to be discussed at the event.

The organising team of the event are calling upon potential sponsors to get on board and all Instagram lovers to be ready for the first-ever Instafamous event.

2020-01-17 11:30:21 | 6 days ago