Interior and dEcor - Bathroom Tips

Often we use our bathroom without giving them much thought. Most are hindered by how

much little space the bathroom occupies that we do not consider it worthy of décor. Well, you do not have to keep your bathroom basic and boring nor sacrifice it for style and here is a few tips on how to translate it into a room worthy of its standards.

1. Greenery

Turning your home into an interior garden or jungle-like oasis is all the rage and bathroom plants have stolen my heart lately. Having plants in your living spaces increase vibration and creates a positive environment. Also, your choice of house plants (artificial/live) should come from personal preference. I, on the other hand, prefer artificial plants over live ones because they do not shed their flowers or leaves nor their appearance and they require less attention and care. However, if you choose the route of live plants, make sure you are working with plants that do not necessarily require a lot of sunlight.

2. Lighting

Every bathroom deserves the best lighting possible. Depending on the style you want to have in your bathroom, you can choose lights that are suitable for it. From state-of-the-art LED fixtures to free-hanging pendant designs and updated chandeliers as well as futuristic light tubes, there is no limit to the models from which to choose from. Turn the lights on!

3. Sink

The sink is one of the most overlooked areas in the bathroom. Often, people are too busy doing research on baths and showers but sinks. Sometimes, one sink is just not enough. If your budget allows, investing in 2 side by side sinks can be a great addition to your bathroom.

Drift from the traditional sink and run to Pupkewitz Megabuild, they have a variety of sinks to choose from.

4. Cabinet

Keeping your bathroom organized and clean isn’t easy if you don’t have bathroom cabinets.

Since the bathroom is where you clean up, it’s only fitting that you try your best to make it the sort after room in your house. When it involves cabinet designs, sizes, setups and materials, options are nearly countless. Discover how you can make the best use of storage and take

advantage of every inch of space and keep your bathroom supplies in place.

5. Wall

Bathroom walls are different from walls in other parts of the home. Moisture, both from direct tub and shower overspray as well as moisture-laden air is devastating for bathroom

walls. You may use wall panels or matching floor and wall tiles in large-scale sizes for a seamless look. You may also want to consider Vinyl wallpaper, Interior paint, Tile, Beadboard and/or Tileboard. A clever trick to making a small bathroom look bigger is to use

the same tiles on the walls and the floor.

6. Mirror

What is a bathroom without a mirror? One awesome thing about mirrors is, they will never judge you for staring and they deliver endless style capacity, sense of spaciousness, enhance natural light and add a ton of design game to the walls. From minimal to ornate, round to rectangular, antique to modern, and everything in between, the bathroom mirror possibilities are endless. Do not stick around with a basic mirror when you have a variety in your favour.

Always remember to replace bathroom items and make upgrades and décor changes that you can enjoy. All these can add value when you decide to sell your property. To make use

