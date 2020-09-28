International tourism flow very slow

Albertina Nakale

The Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN) says although Namibia has opened its borders for international travel, the numbers of tourists coming in are still very

low.

Namibia reopened its borders to international travellers via Hosea Kutako International Airport and Walvis Bay Airport this month.

HAN CEO Gitta Paetzold said it is delightful to witness the excitement among tour operators and tourism businesses sharing stories of their first guests arriving after a break of six months.

“At the moment, the numbers are still very low though, as most of the people on the incoming planes seem to be returning residents, students, volunteers and diplomats. But there have been a few hunters and individual travellers already. It is important to have made a start,” she noted.

However, she said the tourism industry remains confident the situation will normalise while hoping the Covid-19 situation improves in neighbouring countries and source markets.

According to her, what is crucial now is for Namibia to clear up a number of uncertainties still, pertaining to the guiding measures for tourists and passengers, as the distinction and different rules for tourists and returning residents have been causing some confusion at airports.

HAN is also eagerly awaiting a clear statement from the tourism task force working on the tourism revival initiative in terms of Covid-19 testing requirements, a decision on approved facilities and recording of tour plans from incoming visitors.

Furthermore, she said, it is encouraging to see active marketing efforts by the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) Frankfurt and many tour agents locally and abroad, praising Namibia as the most ideal travel destination post-Covid-19 due to the nature of its tourism product, such as space, sunshine and the freedom to escape into the endless horizons.

