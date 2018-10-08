Intra-African Trade Fair expects 1 000 exhibitors

WINDHOEK - This past week organisers of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) finalised the arrangements for the South African Department of Trade and Industries (DTI) exhibition space. “The DTI will be bringing an extremely exciting delegation to Cairo, with representation from a number of sectors,” said Kanayo Awani, Managing Director of the Intra Africa Trade Fair Initiative of which the inaugural event will take place in Cairo from December 11 to 17. The continental event is expected to host about 1 000 exhibitors who will showcase their goods and services to approximately 70 000 visitors.

The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) has identified intra-African trade as a critical factor in unlocking Africa’s trade potential. The IATF 2018 is a key intervention in increasing current levels of regional trade in Africa. The IATF 2018 aims to bring together all 55-member states of the African Union under one roof, something which is unprecedented on the continent.

The signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) opens up access to a potential market of over 1 billion people. The IATF 2018 will provide an entry into this market. The seven-day trade fair will provide a platform for exhibitors to showcase their products and services, and buyers and sellers to meet. Business-to-business exchanges will also be facilitated throughout the event. A conference will run alongside the exhibition featuring various discussions and dialogues pertaining to the different trade topics. “The IATF is an initiative which we anticipate will provide support and growth opportunities for the promotion of intra-African trade. We look forward to seeing you in Cairo,” say the organisers.

Professor Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank was honoured at an event in New York on Wednesday, the 3rd of October. The Recognition and Awards Ceremony was organised by MIPAD100 (Most Influential People of African Descent) as part of its Recognition Week and against the backdrop of UNGA (United Nations General Assembly). The event was centred around a special screening of the film Black Panther. Members of the IATF 2018 promotions team were at the event and used it as a platform to promote the Intra-African Trade Fair to the

