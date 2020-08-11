Investigators probe Omusati murder Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA – Police in Omusati registered one case of murder and one case of attempted murder over the past weekend.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for hacking a woman at Ouhwaala village in Anamulenge constituency in Omusati region.

The deadly incident occurred last Sunday evening.

Police regional crime investigation coordinator in Omusati, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the 36-year-old victim sustained serious back and neck injuries.

“The suspect hacked the victim several times with a panga on the back of the head – as a result the victim sustained serious injuries which led to her death,” said Simaho. She died on her way to hospital.

The accused is set to appear in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of murder.

Police on Friday arrested a 35-year-old man for attempted murder.

The accused is alleged to have hit a 38-year-old victim with an unknown object on the head resulting in serious injuries.

The incident happened at Onandjila village in Okahao constituency.

The victim was rushed to Okahao Intermediate Hospital and he was later transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital where he is currently being treated. He is reported to be in a stable condition. Police investigations in both matters are ongoing.

– nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-08-11 09:12:48 | 2 hours ago