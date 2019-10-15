Invitation to apply for a share in Namibia’s Norway beef quota 2019

WINDHOEK – Eligible organisations are invited to apply to the Meat Board of Namibia for a share in the Norway beef quota 2019 available to Namibia for the production and export of beef to Norway.

The quota is awarded annually to eligible organisations (i.e. organisations approved for beef production and export to Norway) and are valid for the period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. New entrants (subject to achieved eligibility, certification and qualification for the production and export of beef to Norway) are encouraged to apply.

The sharing and allocation of the Norway beef quota 2020 of 1,600 tons will be done in accordance with the cabinet directive for the export of beef to Norway as well as the Meat Board’s Norway beef quota standard operating procedures (SOPs).

All applicants are required to attach the following documents/information to the applications:

A certified copy of the “Certificate of approval of establishment by Norway” indicating the establishment number.

Applicants should clearly indicate the total tonnage of beef applied for during the calendar year 2020.

Historic slaughter numbers and beef export volumes substantiating the proven capacity to export the beef tonnage applied for.

Written applications, clearly marked “Norwegian Quota” should reach the Meat Board on or before 1 November 2019 and should be addressed in a confidential envelope to:

The General Manager

Meat Board of Namibia

P O Box 38

WINDHOEK

For further information and clarity, eligible organisations may contact Mr G. Tujendapi at 061 275855.



2019-10-15 07:06:56 10 hours ago