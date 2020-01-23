Isuzu remains market leader in medium and heavy commercial segments Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

Isuzu continues to hold the number one position for seven consecutive years in the medium commercial truck segment of the South African market and retained its leadership position for six years in a row in the heavy commercial market.

According to Craig Uren, Sales Service and Marketing Executive, Isuzu offers the widest range of truck models in these market segments and is the leading brand for chassis cab trucks and for the application of a cargo bodies suited to the payload and task.

Uren said the success in these two segments can further be attributed to the option of Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) on selected medium and heavy commercial trucks which allow drivers to get the most out of their vehicles under any operating conditions. “Automatic selection of gears and no clutch gear shifts can contribute directly to more economical operation of the trucks while increasing safety by preventing missed gear changes,” said Uren.

He added that Isuzu trucks are tough and provide operators with the highest levels of efficiency and reliability in a cost-effective package. “The ability to run at low costs helps business to sustain themselves in a tough economic environment,” Uren explained.

Isuzu trucks are assembled at the Struandale plant in Port Elizabeth and after sales is supported by the state-of-the-art Isuzu Parts Distribution Centre a few kilometres away.

“We have 40 commercial vehicle dealers and satellite dealers across the country offering sales and aftersales services. Our service centre technicians are highly skilled and competent and receive ongoing training as far as Japan,” said Uren.

Furthermore, Isuzu has a number of subsidiaries which ensure minimal downtime to the business owner said Uren. “Isuzu Drivetrain performs repairs and re-manufacturing of all Isuzu gearboxes and differentials, while Isuzu Mobility provides service and maintenance plans and fixed cost motoring solutions to customers and Isuzu Finance provides financial solutions in the retail and corporate segments,” explained Uren.

Meanwhile, Isuzu’s wholly owned body construction subsidiary, Kanu Commercial Bodybuilders, provide practical solutions to truck customers. The bodybuilder specialises in steel-based truck bodies which are custom-made and designed to meet the specific needs of the customer.

“As the commercial vehicle industry continues to grow in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, Isuzu aims to grow its business and continues to support its customers for the long run!” said Uren. – Isuzu SA

