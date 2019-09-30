IUM confers historic degree in diplomacy

WINDHOEK – The International University of Management (IUM) made history in Namibian education on Friday when it produced the first Master of International Relations, Diplomacy and Management graduates in the country at its 15th graduation ceremony.

Apart from the Master of International Relations, Diplomacy and Management, there are other new qualifications such as a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, Management and Policy, Master in Public Policy and Management and Master of Science in Tourism and Hospitality Management. More than 112 students graduated in five master degree qualifications at the university, of whom 26 graduated in Master of International Relations, Diplomacy and Management. A total of 2 111 students were conferred qualifications in various fields of study of whom 597 are males and 1 514 are females.

IUM governing council chairperson and IUM founder Dr David Namwandi said: “Although there are multiple achievements this year’s graduation signifies, in 1994 when the private university started, it had just one student, one teacher and a tiny classroom in the house. At present our student population stands at 10 000.”

Namwandi said IUM has majestically grown by leaps and bounds and now has five fully fledged high-tech campuses, namely, Dorado Campus, Ongwediva Campus, Nkurenkuru Campus, the Coastal Campus, the Windhoek City Branch and the Swakopmund Research and Consultancy Centre.

“IUM is evidence that Namibians can create and produce excellence through the doubting and the negativity,” Namwandi said.

“Cognisant of the hard financial, economically difficult times in our country and thus the hardship of struggling parents and in tandem with the saying ‘life is all about sharing’, IUM has decided to share the little it has with its students by establishing a scholarship programme to help the most, most needy students,” he said.

“Although this may seem to be a drop in the ocean, it has proven to be a great and welcoming relief to a number of struggling families, especially during the most financially difficult years of 2018 and 2019 for the majority of Namibians,” added Namwandi.

Speaking at the same occasion was the chancellor Bishop Dr Vano Vaino Shekuutamba, who assured the students that those who will be returning to further their studies will be given 20 percent off on their tuition fees.

At the same occasion, Ohlthaver & List Group executive chairperson Sven Thieme received IUM’s highest academic accolade, an honorary doctorate of business in commerce and entrepreneurship.

In his acceptance remarks, Thieme said 29 years ago when he received his first degree in accounting he never thought he would receive such a prestigious accolade.

“Throughout my career, I have come to realise how many of one’s achievements come from desperation and acceleration. Thus, I encourage you (the graduates) to discover your reason and then be desperate for it every day to achieve your goals,” Thieme said.

