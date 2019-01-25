IUM ready for new academic year

WINDHOEK - Namibia’s largest and most successful privately-owned institution of higher learning the International University of Management (IUM) is ready to roll for the new academic year with the introduction of numerous post-graduate courses.

Among the additional new courses introduced this year at IUM are a post-graduate Diploma in Paediatric Nursing, a post-graduate Diploma in Finance Management as well as a Bachelor of Science in Software Development. The newly introduced courses like all IUM qualifications are market-driven and were developed in consultation with captains of industry and other stakeholders, said Jerry Munyama the Director: Marketing, Communication and Liaison at IUM.

“While the university reflects on its successes from its previous years, the university has set goals and plans in place for the academic year 2019,” he noted.

“With the registration of students currently underway, the student population is again expected to skyrocket in 2019. Hence, infrastructural developments for new lecture halls are currently underway at Main Campus in Dorado Park to cater for the growing number of students,” said the IUM director for marketing, communication and liaison.

“Similar developments for new lecture halls are also underway at Ongwediva Campus. The Ongwediva Campus is the second largest IUM campus and has further growth and development potential on the basis of student population and number of degree programmes offered,” further revealed an upbeat Munyama.

Through its Nkurenkuru Campus, IUM will launch a Rural Development Centre in Kavango West. The centre is aimed at community building and empowerment, and will support the marginalised communities by improving their livelihood and economy mainly through vocational and skills trainings, as well as employment opportunities. IUM is working closely with the Kavango West Regional Office as well as the Ukwangali Traditional Authority on this this venture, Munyama informed New Era.

The Coastal Campus of IUM in collaboration with Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) has planned activities such as a joint research agenda, as well as formal education programmes aimed at exploring and nurturing an innovative programme based on the blue economy business model(s) for the benefit of the coastal areas of Namibia, expounded the marketing and liaison director.

The Swakopmund Centre also introduced short courses that are tailored towards catering for industries and local government personnel within Erongo Region.

IUM through the Centre of Distance and eLearning, is also strengthening its eLearning strategies to cater for Namibia and international students from various African and far-flung countries who would like to study from anywhere in the world.

IUM has made substantial contribution to education through equipping hundreds of young men and women with skills and training of highly skilled personnel.

Following its humble beginnings, IUM is still progressing in line with its vision which is “to train dedicated knowledge workers who will provide leadership (in public and private sectors) at the national and international levels”, thereby complementing the government’s commitment to higher education in the country.

IUM as part of its regional academic partnerships with other institutions of higher learning at the beginning of this year seconded several of its staff to the University of Kwazulu-Natal for an intensive course in faculty development planning.

