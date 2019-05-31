Iyambo to be buried next to Peter Iilonga tomorrow

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – Former Vice-President Nickey Iyambo, who died recently at the age of 83, will be buried tomorrow at Heroes Acre next to the grave of former Robben Island prisoner Peter Iilonga.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana confirmed this yesterday.Iilonga, who died in December 2018, was a freedom fighter and a political prisoner on Robben Island, trade unionist, and a former deputy minister in four different portfolios from 2000 to 2015.

Iyambo, whom President Hage Geingob awarded the Most Brilliant Order of the Sun First Class on Heroes Day in 2014, was accorded a hero’s funeral by the Head of State.

President Geingob also directed that a period of national mourning be observed in Iyambo’s honour during which all flags in Namibia will be flown at half-mast with effect from Wednesday to Saturday this week.

At the time of his death, Geingob described Iyambo as a leader with deep humane values, who leaves behind a rich legacy of loyal service to the Namibian people.

Iyambo, born on May 20, 1936 at Onayena in the Oshikoto Region, served as the first Vice-President of Namibia from 2015 until his resignation in February 2018 due to ill health.

Before serving as vice-president, Iyambo was a member of the Cabinet of Namibia since independence, and served as the Minister of Health and Social Services from 1990 to 1996.

Following the dissolution in 1989 of the Constituent Assembly in which he served as a member, Iyambo became a cabinet minister in 1990, later serving in several portfolios, including Health and Social Services from 1990 to 1996, Regional and Local Government and Housing from 1996 to 2002, then Minister of Mines and Energy from 2002 to 2005.

Iyambo also served as the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry from 2005 to 2008, Minister of Safety and Security from 2008 to 2010 and Minister of Veterans’ Affairs since 2010.

Iyambo joined the liberation struggle in 1960 and left for exile in 1964, and served the liberation movement in different capacities, including as Swapo representative to the Nordic countries from 1966-1971.

With a master’s degree in political science from the University of Helsinki, Finland, Iyambo, also medical doctor, completed his degree in medicine at the same university.

In the 1980s, he served as Swapo Head of Military Medical Service and in numerous other capacities.

Late former VP Nickey Iyambo

Photo: Nampa





