J-Tears launches album at full house Damara Punch bash

Clemans Miyanicwe

Eleven Damara Punch artists including Damara Punch music princess Ousie Bulan, Audrey, Lazzlam, Lanny Boy, Imelda, !Garibasen,Imelda, Eddies and Namibian Music Awards winner (Nama) Damara Dik Ding (Damalokieboy) are amongst artists to perform at the Immanuel Ruiters Hall in Walvis Bay tonight during J-Tears, /Uniga //Oas (Last Kiss) first album launch.

The launch is described by J-Tears as a Damara Punch artists’ playground because of the many acts from veterans to new comers who will entertain the crowd. Hip-Hop’s Cardo FB and Suckermiluv will be some of the acts to perform amongst others according to J-Tears who was born Clayton Jefta Gaweseb. Namibia’s well known MC, Webster, is entertaining.

“Talent will speak for itself plus people of Walvis Bay know it’s gonna be first ever show where many Damara Punch artists will be on stage. It’s a show where various artists will perform before they go on vacation for December holidays,” J-Tears entices.

Ragamuffin Entertainment and Jozi Secrets host the must-not-miss show. Ousie Bulan, one of the most loved female Damara Punch artists, and a Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs)’s nominee says they are performing in support of J-Tears as an upcoming artist. Ousie Bulan is known for her 2018 hit Ora Laat (Its Becomes Late). “Unity is key to life so we help each other then we are moving forward, that’s why working together as artists is very positive thing,” J-Tears says.

//Uniga //Oas album songs were produced at Namib Music Production in Windhoek while J-Tears wrote the songs on the 12- track album. J-Tears recently release a music video of his hit song /Uniga //Oas on YouTube. The video was directed by him and edited by Cardo FB while filming was supervised by R3dly and captured by Bo Max films.

2018-11-30 10:35:51 1 months ago