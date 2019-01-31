Jaguar adds Chequered Flag special edition to XF range

Jaguar has revealed new Chequered Flag special edition as part of the latest model year updates to the XF Sedan. Jaguar Namibia yesterday confirmed that due to limited stock of the special edition any orders will have to be built from the ground up to conform to a customer’s exact specifications. This means that a vehicle ordered today will be delivered in about July this year. Jaguar’s XF range retails from between N$880 000 to N$1.6 million depending on the specifications, details and trimmings of the vehicle.

The Chequered Flag edition features a selection of unique exterior enhancements, handpicked interior design elements and a choice of Jaguar’s efficient and powerful British-built Ingenium diesel and petrol engines.

Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design, said: “The XF Sedan combines the elegance and exceptional performance which underline all Jaguars. The XF features a beautiful silhouette giving it a dynamic appearance perfectly suited to the Chequered Flag badge.”

A selection of exterior enhancements distinguishes the Chequered Flag model from the rest of the range including unique badging on the side vents. Further design cues for a purposeful finish include a sport front bumper, Black Pack, body-coloured side sills, boot spoiler and 18-inch Chalice alloy wheels in Gloss Black Finish. The new special edition is available in a choice of three exterior colours - Yulong White, Santorini Black and Eiger Grey.

Inside, the XF Chequered Flag model features hand-picked elements including unique interior badging on the treadplates, Dark Hex aluminium instrument panel finisher, R-Sport full leather interior, and a choice of Jet/Jet or Jet/Red colour combinations with contrast stitching.

A selection of the most popular optional features fitted to the XF are also standard on the special edition. Navigation Pro with InControl Connect Pro incudes a Live Traffic function which helps drivers avoid traffic jams for a more seamless journey, while it also allows users to share ETAs and routes from a computer or mobile app. Further features include the 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and keyless entry.

The Chequered Flag models are available with a choice of Jaguar’s powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engines. The line-up is as follows:

Petrol

184kW Ingenium 2.0-litre four-cylinder, RWD

221kW Ingenium 2.0-litre four-cylinder, RWD

Diesel

132kW Ingenium 2.0-litre four-cylinder, RWD.

The Jaguar XF brings an unrivalled blend of design, luxury, technology and refinement to the business car segment, underpinned by outstanding driving dynamics and refinement. A fast sweeping silhouette is formed around Jaguar’s aluminium-intensive architecture and combines the outstanding proportions, elegant surfaces and perfect lines which define all Jaguar cars.

The Jaguar XF’s lightweight construction and optimised driving dynamics deliver the ideal balance between ride and handling. All-Surface Progress Control enables smooth, effortless traction on low-grip surfaces, while Intelligent Driveline Dynamics deliver optimum performance and capability.

The cabin is a seamless blend of contemporary luxury materials and finishes, traditional Jaguar craftsmanship and intuitive technology, with features such as a reconfigurable

12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, an optional laser Head-up Display and the Touch Pro infotainment system.



