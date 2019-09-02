Japan pledges N$42 million to Namibia’s TVET 

WINDHOEK – The Japanese government has pledged a grant of N$42 million for equipment to used in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Namibia, State House announced yesterday.

Japan would also assist Namibia with disaster relief, said presidential press secretary Dr Alfredo Hengari in a statement. Assistance to Namibia was secured after President Hage Geingob last week attended the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) held in the Japanese port city of Yokohama.

President Geingob held bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, focusing on how the two countries could deepen investment and economic cooperation, including cooperation in multilateral fora.

Geingob said Namibia is an open economy and ready to do business, further stating that the economic growth trajectory is centered on a dynamic private sector, related Hengari.

“We have for this reason adopted legislative frameworks to leverage public-private-partnerships, to enable inclusive growth and shared prosperity,” said Hengari.

Geingob further assured Abe that Namibia is a country governed through processes, systems, institutions and the rule of law. “Predictability is therefore guaranteed,” stated Geingob to the Japanese PM.

He also mentioned Namibia being a well-positioned gateway into Sub-Saharan Africa. “We offer excellent logistics, with dry port facilities for landlocked countries, making them sea-linked via transport corridors into the Sadc region of 300 million consumers,” added Geingob.

The president emphasised the urge for Namibia to remain a competitive economy.

“A month ago we announced key public policy reforms to enhance the ease of doing business and facilitate the movement of goods and services. These reforms have bolstered investor confidence, resulting in important private sector commitments in the economy,” he is quoted as having said.

Geingob held several side engagements during TICAD7, including with the Japan AU Parliamentary Friendship Association, Japanese companies currently doing business in Namibia and Namibian students studying for their PhDs at universities in Japan.

Seeking new investments, Geingob encouraged Japanese businesses with operations in Namibia to continue investing in the country.

“Japan is a longstanding development partner of Africa and our achievements through TICAD have been impactful. Let us continue on this path,” he said.

