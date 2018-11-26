Japan to the rescue of Tobias Hainyeko learners

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – The Tobias Hainyeko Primary School last Thursday received a new school block consisting of four permanent classrooms and one storeroom from the government of Japan.

The new structures will help the Katutura school to phase out the double session system, also called the platoon system, which sees some learners having to attend afternoon classes because of space constraints.

The new school block was funded by the government of Japan, through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) and was constructed to the tune of N$942 418.

The beneficiaries of this new block are 160 Grade 1 learners.

At the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Anna Nghipondoka in her keynote address commended the Embassy of Japan, that she referred to as dedicated friends of education, for making a huge difference in creating a conducive teaching and learning environment for the less privileged groups of society.

“I must pause therefore and compliment the embassy for a job well done and for this generous gesture,” said Nghipondoka.

She said that the government is well-vested with significant collaborative and collective efforts in the development of education, hence a call to the private and business sectors to support the cause of education in the country.

“The support from one country to another is commendable in that the Japanese government and its people have demonstrated commitment to contribute to the development of Namibia’s most precious commodity, its people,” said Nghipondoka.

Nghipondoka further noted that countries are interdependent, adding that education produces a suitably qualified workforce required by the private and public sectors across the world.

“It is only through a well-educated workforce that we will be able to eradicate poverty, hunger, disease and gender inequality,” she added.

She urged the school management, staff and the entire school community to guard against any form of vandalism to the donated infrastructure, telling them to foster a culture of ownership. “The least we can do as Namibians as a token of appreciation towards the Japanese government is to protect these properties for many generations to come,” she encouraged.

At the same event, Hideaki Harada, Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, motivated learners to contact the embassy for full scholarship opportunities for university education.

“Please study hard, and hopefully one day you’ll get a chance to visit, or study in, Japan,” said Harada.

Tobias Hainyeko Primary School is the 34th school that has benefitted from Japan’s GGP since its inception in Namibia in 1997. Since the opening of the embassy in Windhoek, 54 projects have benefited from the GGP, to the tune of N$37.5 million.

Of these 38 are in education, with 11 schools getting a combined 41 constructed classrooms. Eight of these schools are in Khomas Region.

Tobias Hainyeko Primary School, located in Tobias Hainyeko Constituency, is situated in one of the most disadvantaged settlements in Windhoek where the population is rapidly growing.

The school was established in 1996 and currently accommodates about 1 615 learners from pre-primary to Grade 7, with close to 50 teachers.

