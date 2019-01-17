Jeep’s new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the most powerful and quickest SUV ever

At an estimated retail price of N$2.1 million, Jeep’s new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has been injected with an unmatched 522 kW, courtesy of an awe-inspiring supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine. These unbelievable performance numbers mean that the most awarded SUV ever and the most capable full-size SUV on the planet is now also the most powerful and quickest SUV ever.

Local sales executives at M&Z Motors yesterday confirmed to Woema that while the new Jeep is not in stock at Namibian showrooms, the vehicle can indeed be specially ordered and delivered (under normal circumstances) within three to four weeks.

The much-anticipated Trackhawk’s breakthrough supercharged engine is designed and manufactured using only the strongest and most durable materials. Its cast iron block features water jackets between the cylinders for optimal cooling. A forged-steel crankshaft with induction-hardened bearing surfaces is so strong it can withstand firing pressures of nearly 110 bar (1 600 psi) - the equivalent of five family sedans standing on each piston, every two revolutions. The unique, specially tuned crankshaft damper has been burst tested to 13 000 rpm.

High-strength, forged-alloy pistons - developed using advanced telemetry measurement - are coupled to powder-forged connecting rods with high-load-capacity bushings and diamond-like, carbon-coated piston pins.

Premium grade, heat-treated aluminium-alloy cylinder heads are optimised for superior thermal conductivity. Sodium-cooled exhaust valves feature hollow-stem construction and special steel-alloy heads that stand up to temperatures as high as 900 degrees Celsius.

The 2 380cc per revolution supercharger includes integral charge-air coolers and an integrated electronic bypass valve to regulate boost pressure to a maximum of 80 kPa (11.6 psi). The twin-screw rotors are specially coated with a proprietary formula of polyimide and other resins, nanometre-sized, wear-resistant particles and solid lubricants, such as PTFE (Teflon).

The coating enables tighter clearance between the rotors. This reduces internal air leakage, delivering improved compressor performance and higher efficiencies. The coating can withstand the temperatures generated by compression, and provides superior corrosion resistance.

The supercharger is sealed for life with premium synthetic oil, uses a drive ratio of 2.36:1 and has a maximum speed of 14 600 rpm. The supercharger drive system’s one-way clutch de-coupler improves refinement, while allowing for precisely the kind of powerful sound certain to captivate Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk drivers

Air sources for the supercharger include a cold-air scoop in the lower front fascia, which replaces the driver’s-side fog lamp and helps to feed the 92mm throttle body.

The large-nosed crankshaft drives a high-flow gerotor oil pump, which feeds a lubrication circuit that includes eight high-flow piston-cooling jets. A high-capacity oil/air heat exchanger, mounted in the front of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, mitigates oil temperatures when driving conditions are harshest, such as on the track.

A new low-temperature cooling system, consisting of a pump, reservoir, heat exchanger and lines, help keep the charge air cool during performance driving. This system is designed to keep intake air temperatures below 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), under extreme ambient conditions, while enabling air flow of up to 30,000 litres per minute

A new fuel delivery system, featuring two high-flow, multi-mode pumps, matches the high-performance demands of the engine.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is equipped with the Jeep Quadra-Trac on-demand four-wheel-drive system, which includes an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a single-speed active transfer case. The new, full-time active transfer case uses forged steel chain sprockets and a wider chain for added strength and durability

Launch Control, fitted as standard, optimises the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s performance by coordinating the engine, transmission, driveline and suspension for a textbook launch and consistent straight-line acceleration.

