Jericho divorces troublesome past for church…working on new ‘clean’ music

WINDHOEK - Pastor Haruna Goroh and his wife, Titilayo Goroh, of the Jesus Centre church donated a car to local hip-hop star Jericho (real name Jericho Gawanab) at their congregation situated in Windhoek’s Okuryangava location, last week.

Although Jericho, affectionately known as J-Twizz, won the 2011 Male Artist of the Year award at the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs), he has had a troublesome past over the years but became born again and repented late last year while attending Jesus Centre services, the pastor recounted.

‘’I realised that the Jericho that used to be all out visionary, everything had gone down and out. Because of that compassion, we felt let us get him something so that he can move around; so that he can do things on his own. This was just an act of kindness and love from our side,’’ said the Pentecostal pastor.

A group called Fellowship of Men at the church decided to chip in when it heard of Pastor Goroh’s noble gesture to help the ‘He ta pa te’ hitmaker with transport by making sure the vehicle, which previously belonged to the Gorohs, was fitted with the necessary parts to make it roadworthy.

Goroh told Entertainment Now!, that he has been in the music industry for close to 40 years and has a good understanding of the challenges artists face.

‘’An artist can have money, awards and fame but if their lifestyle is not in line, they end up shooting themselves in the foot. Jericho came to church and we prayed for him because he was tired of his old lifestyle and we started to see changes but he still has a long way to go,” explained Goroh.

Goroh revealed that Jericho is working on new music, which will not include vulgar language, sex-orientated storylines, alcohol abuse and gang life but his music will explain his encounter with Jesus. With most of the songs sponsored by church members as well as Pastor Goroh himself, the promise is that Jericho’s signature is still the same.

He has so far worked at the church’s studio at Jesus Centre and roped in producers such as Arafat, Glo with an expected release date after winter. The talented rapper in February released a single with a video titled ‘Back to you’ featuring Son-G, which clearly depicts the path he has chosen.

Jericho now also follows in the footsteps of Lady May, who last year November also became born again and decided to be a gospel artist under D-Naff’s record label. The church currently hosts D-Naff, Effy, Lady May Africa and now Jericho as their notable congregants. Efforts to get comment from Jericho proved futile, as his phone went unanswered at the time of going to print.

2019-04-12 10:52:13 1 days ago