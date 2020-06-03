Job losses to hit The Namibian newspaper Staff Reporter National Khomas

The Namibian newspaper has not been spared from the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and has embarked on a restructuring exercise that will unavoidably result in job losses.

Although the exact number of jobs in danger at the newspaper could not be confirmed, the editor and managing director at The Namibian, Tangeni Amupadhi, noted in a statement that the newspaper “can no longer sustain its current human resources structure, as some positions will inevitably become redundant”.

A press release issued by The Namibian yesterday stated that the newspaper has embarked on the restructuring exercise to sustain independent journalism. “While our foundation, which is in independent journalism, remains strong, The Namibian (formally the Free Press of Namibia (Pty) Ltd needs to undertake drastic measures to address vulnerabilities of its business model,” read the statement. Amupadhi explained that these vulnerabilities have mainly emerged due to technological changes in news media worldwide, coupled with the economic depression in Namibia for four years running. Said Amupadhi: “Covid-19 has only accelerated and exacerbated adverse conditions that we would have had to adjust to”. He added that during the past several years, the newspaper has managed to save costs in many ways and even dipped into their reserves to maintain jobs and sustain the newspaper’s role in the country. He continued that from an operational standpoint, the newspaper’s focus is to provide the public with the highest standard of journalism, which he said can best be achieved through improved efficiency and by keeping abreast of changes in the news media industry. “The Namibian is acutely aware of the hardships currently prevailing in the country. Thus, the company’s board of directors and management will do all within its means to support our loyal and long-serving employees, who may be affected by this restricting process,” Amupadhi stated.

