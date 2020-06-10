Job opportunities for Namibians at AU, UN

Although several Namibian nationals are working for regional and international organisations, it is still far below the desirable range. Therefore, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation is encouraging qualified Namibians to seek employment opportunities at regional, continental and international organisations. International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, during her budget motivation in the National Assembly on Monday, said it is only through filling Namibia’s quotas at international organisations that government can influence decisions and acquire necessary skills to advance the country’s development agenda.

She noted through hard work, networking and lobbying, the number of Namibians employed at SADC, African Union and the United Nations now stands at 25, from 22 since the last financial year.

At SADC, Namibia has a quota of 11 persons, which is now filled.

At the AU, Namibia’s quota is 11 but only two positions have been filled, while at the UN, the quota goes up to 14 people, of which 12 positions are filled. Nandi-Ndaitwah motivated a budget of the total amount of N$1.01 billion for the 2020/2021 financial year to ensure that Namibia remains relevant in the international arena and to the benefit of its people.

“The contribution of the MIRCO to the prosperity of the nation should not only be measured on how much money has been or will be spent but also on the impact that the international community makes to the development of our country and contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security and understanding among nations,” she motivated.

The largest portion of the ministry’s budget is towards expenses at diplomatic missions and payments of national dues to the subscription to regional and international bodies. Therefore, she says, the fluctuation of the currencies poses a significant challenge to the ministry’s budget execution. About 11% of the total budget, which is N$109 million, is earmarked for developmental expenditure, which will be utilised for capital projects at headquarters and diplomatic missions and posts abroad.

The remaining 89% translate to N$901 million and forms part of the operational expenditure, including programmes such as bilateral relations and cooperation, multilateral policy coordination, protocol, foreign missions and coordination as well as support services.

2020-06-10 09:54:59 | 21 hours ago