Jobs, education and housing top APP manifesto

WINDHOEK – Unveiling the party’s election manifesto the All People Party (APP) outlined its vision ofr what Namibia would look like under its government.

The party, which launched its manifesto at the party headquarters in Windhoek last week, places the youth, jobs, education and housing at the top of its agenda.

The “people-centered” manifesto sets out how the APP would bring change to the lives of Namibians, focusing attention on creating jobs for the youth and education.

“We will write off all existing student debt owed to NASFAF by both former and current students and ensure the reformation of NASFAF to focus on efficient student funding activities,” said the party in its manifesto.

The party said the arts, entertainment and recreation industry is made up of a wide range of establishments and facilities that provide patrons with cultural, entertainment or recreational services.

These businesses, it stated, can range from museums to amusement parks and sports venues but they have not yet been developed on a professional level.

The APP thus proposes the development of the industry by ensuring the establishment of proper infrastructure at all national schools and universities for the promotion of sports, arts and culture from an early age.

The party said it will also encourage workplaces such as mines, the military police, prison services and the private sector to promote such activities at their institutions.

“We will make it compulsory for all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and multinational corporations (MNCs) to patron and sponsor a sport code,” the party said.

The party said as a basic right for all Namibians to have a place they can call home, “APP shall make sure that we take drastic measures to ensure that Namibians have access to decent housing”.

“In order to realise this right, we will take speedy actions to do away with squatter areas around all towns countrywide. We will build apartments and other types of affordable shelters to replace the squatter camps scattered across our towns,” the party said.

The party said it will commit to spend N$2 billion every year on building decent and affordable houses countrywide.

The party said it will also create a national building funding institution that will finance civil servants and low-income earners’ housing bonds with a repayment period of more than 10 years.

“We shall promote real home ownership by negotiating with the banks to cut down the repayment period for home loans to a shorter period without putting the financial sector at risk,” said the party.



2019-10-10 07:18:22 17 hours ago