Jobseeker dies after taxing prison fitness test

Mashazi Mahoto



WINDHOEK – A young man died on Wednesday at Divundu Correctional Facility after doing a vigorous fitness test where more than 9 000 applicants were shortlisted nationally for the 120 vacant posts in the correctional service under the Ministry of Safety and Security.

The written tests, fitness tests and oral interviews started at all correctional facilities countrywide on September 16 and end today.

The desperation of Namibian youths to find employment has reached an unprecedented level. The deceased was identified as Anthony Makala Fumano, 28, and his family has been informed.

According to Sam Shaalulange, public relations officer in the Ministry of Safety and Security, the deceased had on Tuesday fainted during his participation in the 2.4-kilometre run.

He was taken to the clinic at the correctional facility where he recovered but was complaining of back pain and was then taken to Nyangana District Hospital, 100km from Divundu, for an X-ray examination but the hospital did not have a radiographer at that time. He was later discharged to go home.

However on Wednesday when his situation worsened, Fumano was taken to Andara District Hospital from where he was transferred to Rundu State Hospital. It was on his way to Rundu that Fumano died in the ambulance transporting him.

Shaalulange said internal investigations are underway to assess whether there was negligence among the staff at Divundu Correctional Facility. “It is unfortunate that we lost the young man,” he said.

At the Divundu facility alone, at least 600 applicants reported themselves to undergo a written test, which brought the number down to 300 contenders.

A fitness test was then conducted to bring the number down to 100 who would proceed to the oral interview to finally select nine suitable recruits who will go for training at Lucius Sumbwanyambe Mahoto correctional service training college in Omaruru.

2019-09-20 07:39:14 7 hours ago