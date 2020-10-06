Jooste tells new boards not to abuse positions Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Minister of Public Enterprises, Leon Jooste encouraged new board members at the Namibia Airports Company and NamPower to at all times act honestly in the performance of their functions. Speaking at the inauguration of the new boards last week, Jooste urged them to exercise a reasonable degree of care and diligence in the performance of their functions.

“Board members must not make use of his/ her position as a member to gain, directly or indirectly,” Jooste said when confirming the appointments of new boards of directors of two commercial public enterprises.

The inauguration of the new NamPower and Namibia Airports Company (NAC) boards took place at the ministry’s head office last week where Daniel Motinga was appointed chairperson at NamPower and Leake Hangala retained his position as chairperson of the NAC.

The board appointments were made in line with the Public Enterprises Governance Act while their term of office is effective from 1 October 2020 until 30 September 2023.

At NamPower, Motinga will be accompanied by deputy chairperson, Martha Mbombo as well as ordinary members Evat Kandongo, Silke Hornung, Clive Kavendjii and Dertlof von Oertzon.

Meanwhile, at the NAC, chairperson Hangala will be joined by deputy chairperson, Irene Visser, and ordinary members Rudolph Rittmann, Mathew //Gowaseb and Elize Peterson.



