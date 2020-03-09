Jossy Joss announces departure from Eagle FM Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

June Shimuoshili

Veteran broadcaster Joseph Ailonga alias Jossy Joss has parted ways with newly-established talk radio Eagle FM, after assisting to set up the station close to six months ago.

Ailonga announced on his social media platform that he mutually parted ways with Namibia’s first-ever talk radio.

“After some thorough considerations, I have decided to amicably part ways with Eagle FM and wish the team all the best for the future. So, as of the 29th of February, I am no longer part of the Eagle FM team. Thank you,” he said.

Eagle FM Owner and founder John Walenga also confirmed the departure to unwrap.online.



