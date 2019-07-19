Jossy Joss leaves Radio Energy after 15 years of service…

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK - Namibian singer, record producer, and songwriter, Joseph Tuhafeni Ailonga aka Jossy Joss has decided to jump ship after 15 years and six months of service at Radio Energy.

Ailonga, who has been the general manager of the station for seven years, has opted to join a new talk radio station called Eagle FM.

The former 2011 Big Brother Africa Amplified housemate felt the time has come for new leadership to take over from him with new ideas, he told Entertainment Now!.

“I think it was time for someone else to bring in new ideas and grow the station to the next level after spending seven years at its helm,” he said.

He described the new station as a station wholly owned by Namibians for Namibians to engage in public discourse as well and give Namibians a platform to express themselves under Article 21 of the constitution.

The new venture will have a type of radio broadcast in which the presenter talks about topical issues and encourages listeners to phone in to give their opinions and have studio guests.

“It’s the first of its kind as it will be full talk radio aimed at allowing Namibians to talk about issues that are of concern in their communities as well as the nation at large. The public sets the agenda,” he explained.

For Ailonga, leaving Radio Energy was a hard decision to make, as he was attached to it. It taught him a lot and shaped his broadcasting career.

He feels with the new chapter, the future only holds greater things for him.

He also mentioned that he might revive his music career and drop an album or two after a lengthy hiatus, he cheekily said.

“Many opportunities are available and with a new challenge I would have my hands full” he ended.



