Judge grants request for mental evaluation

Maria Amakali

A former Global Fund employee, who is accused of killing his former supervisor and injuring a colleague during a shooting spree in 2019, is set to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The 33-year-old Simataa Simasiku’s defence lawyer Vincent Litubezi made an application in the High Court before judge Christie Liebenberg yesterday for the court to submit Simasiku to a mental evaluation.

According to Litubezi, he is finding it very difficult to get clear instructions from Simataa.

“Amongst many things, he keeps telling me that there is a computer hack that tells him that there is N$90 million deposited for his benefit,” explained Litubezi.

Judge Liebenberg granted the order, stating that Simasiku should be submitted for a psychiatric evaluation for a period of 30 days.

Furthermore, a State psychiatrist and private psychiatrist should evaluate him.

The court then postponed the matter to 13 August.

The father of two has been in police custody since 28 January 2019, after he handed himself over at Wanaheda police station shortly after the shooting of his boss Sara Mwilima and Ester Amupolo.

Mwilima did not survive the attack and was declared dead on the scene while Amupolo, who was shot in the neck survived.

During the failed bail hearing, Simasiku testified that he acted in self-defence when he shot his victims.

He further testified that he intends on taking a no guilty plea when he stands for trial in the High Court.

– mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-07-17 09:44:38 | 3 days ago