‘Junior cricket tournament a perfect stepping stone’

Maurice Kambukwe

Cricket Namibia (CN)’s youth development manager, Hestelle Haccou, believes the recently launched junior cricket school tournament will serve as the perfect stepping stone for upcoming cricketers to reach their full potential.

In a recent interview with New Era Sport, Haccou said the introduction of the junior tournament is part of their broader strategic approach to develop the sport at grassroots level and give every child an equal opportunity to play cricket.

Haccou is adamant that with the establishment of the league, many youngsters will be accorded opportunities to showcase their talents and eventually pursue their dreams of becoming professional cricketers in the near future.

“Cricket Namibia’s aim is to provide every child with an opportunity to play cricket and it is our vision to implement a structure that provides more game time, that allows equal opportunity, that is fair to all players and transparent to stakeholders,” explained Haccou.

The tournament aims to grow the game through providing schools the opportunity to enter unlimited number of teams in various age groups. “We are especially excited about the U/10 boys and girls age groups included in this tournament.”

“The tournament starts in the various regions and progress to the winners of each region, who then goes on to face each other to determine the national winner. We are glad to announce that APS is the official sponsor of the National SIXES. The tournament will be known as National APS SIXES.”

The tournament is scheduled for 21-25 August 2020 in Windhoek, and the competition is open to individual and schools teams. Entries are open at CN’s website: development@cricketnamibia.com.

