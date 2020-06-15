  • June 16th, 2020



Junior tennis tourney a huge success, says Van der Walt…as youngsters display talent

Staff Reporter   Sports   Khomas
Maurice Kambukwe

The junior tennis tournament that was hosted by Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) over the weekend at various venues in the capital was a huge success and met all expectations, NTA’s junior tennis committee chairperson Santie van der Walt said.
Despite ongoing health threats from the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, the NTA had a number of safety measures in place to keep all participants and fans safe from the pandemic during the two-day event, which started Friday and ended Saturday.

Speaking to New Era Sport after the matches, Van de Walt expressed delight with the quality and courage the youngsters showed throughout the matches, saying it was again a clear reminder to all that the future of local tennis is bright and in safe hands. 
Matches were played various venues across the city, with some matches taking place at the Central Tennis Courts (CTC), DTS, SKW and Police Tennis Courts, and saw a total 165 matches being played between two days.
They were five categories, which included the girls and boys under/10, 12, 14 and 18 categories, and plenty thrilling action was on offer and talent was on full display.

In the under-10 category, Emma Brinkman took top honours girls section while Johan Theron walked away as winner of the boys’ category. Hayley Kidd dominated and won the girls under-12 category and Israel Dowie emerged winner of the boys’ section of the under 12’s.
Dominique Theron scooped top honours in the under-14 girls section while Oliver Leicher was the winner of the boys division of that age category. The under-16 girls’ category went to Raica Coelho who delivered a sterling performance throughout the two-day tournament, while Daniel Jauss brought his A-game to the court to walk away with the boys’ under-16 category.

The overall winners of the various categories are as follows: 
U/10 Girls 
1st: Emma Brinkman 
2nd: Liha Tromp 
3rd: Elrica Nakuser

U/10 Boys 
1st: Johan Theron 
2nd: Luan Brand 
3rd: Samuel Lagvardi 

U/12 Girls 
1st: Hayley Kidd 
2nd: Joanivia Bezuidenhout 
3rd: Lila Kidd 

U/12 Boys 
1st: Israel Dowie 
2nd: Ruben Yssel 
3rd: Lian Kuhn

U/14 Girls 
1st: Dominique Theron 
2nd: Sytisha Goagoses 
3rd: Odycia Karaerua 

U/14 Boys 
1st: Oliver Leicher 
2nd: Adam Diggle 
3rd: Juan Kuhn 

U/16 Girls 
1st: Raica Coelho 
2nd: Larushka Kruger 
3rd: Brumelda Brandt 


