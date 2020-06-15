Junior tennis tourney a huge success, says Van der Walt…as youngsters display talent
Maurice Kambukwe
The junior tennis tournament that was hosted by Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) over the weekend at various venues in the capital was a huge success and met all expectations, NTA’s junior tennis committee chairperson Santie van der Walt said.
Despite ongoing health threats from the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, the NTA had a number of safety measures in place to keep all participants and fans safe from the pandemic during the two-day event, which started Friday and ended Saturday.
Speaking to New Era Sport after the matches, Van de Walt expressed delight with the quality and courage the youngsters showed throughout the matches, saying it was again a clear reminder to all that the future of local tennis is bright and in safe hands.
Matches were played various venues across the city, with some matches taking place at the Central Tennis Courts (CTC), DTS, SKW and Police Tennis Courts, and saw a total 165 matches being played between two days.
They were five categories, which included the girls and boys under/10, 12, 14 and 18 categories, and plenty thrilling action was on offer and talent was on full display.
In the under-10 category, Emma Brinkman took top honours girls section while Johan Theron walked away as winner of the boys’ category. Hayley Kidd dominated and won the girls under-12 category and Israel Dowie emerged winner of the boys’ section of the under 12’s.
Dominique Theron scooped top honours in the under-14 girls section while Oliver Leicher was the winner of the boys division of that age category. The under-16 girls’ category went to Raica Coelho who delivered a sterling performance throughout the two-day tournament, while Daniel Jauss brought his A-game to the court to walk away with the boys’ under-16 category.
The overall winners of the various categories are as follows:
U/10 Girls
1st: Emma Brinkman
2nd: Liha Tromp
3rd: Elrica Nakuser
U/10 Boys
1st: Johan Theron
2nd: Luan Brand
3rd: Samuel Lagvardi
U/12 Girls
1st: Hayley Kidd
2nd: Joanivia Bezuidenhout
3rd: Lila Kidd
U/12 Boys
1st: Israel Dowie
2nd: Ruben Yssel
3rd: Lian Kuhn
U/14 Girls
1st: Dominique Theron
2nd: Sytisha Goagoses
3rd: Odycia Karaerua
U/14 Boys
1st: Oliver Leicher
2nd: Adam Diggle
3rd: Juan Kuhn
U/16 Girls
1st: Raica Coelho
2nd: Larushka Kruger
3rd: Brumelda Brandt
Staff Reporter
2020-06-15 09:11:28 | 16 hours ago