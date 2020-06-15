Junior tennis tourney a huge success, says Van der Walt…as youngsters display talent Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

The junior tennis tournament that was hosted by Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) over the weekend at various venues in the capital was a huge success and met all expectations, NTA’s junior tennis committee chairperson Santie van der Walt said.

Despite ongoing health threats from the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, the NTA had a number of safety measures in place to keep all participants and fans safe from the pandemic during the two-day event, which started Friday and ended Saturday.

Speaking to New Era Sport after the matches, Van de Walt expressed delight with the quality and courage the youngsters showed throughout the matches, saying it was again a clear reminder to all that the future of local tennis is bright and in safe hands.

Matches were played various venues across the city, with some matches taking place at the Central Tennis Courts (CTC), DTS, SKW and Police Tennis Courts, and saw a total 165 matches being played between two days.

They were five categories, which included the girls and boys under/10, 12, 14 and 18 categories, and plenty thrilling action was on offer and talent was on full display.

In the under-10 category, Emma Brinkman took top honours girls section while Johan Theron walked away as winner of the boys’ category. Hayley Kidd dominated and won the girls under-12 category and Israel Dowie emerged winner of the boys’ section of the under 12’s.

Dominique Theron scooped top honours in the under-14 girls section while Oliver Leicher was the winner of the boys division of that age category. The under-16 girls’ category went to Raica Coelho who delivered a sterling performance throughout the two-day tournament, while Daniel Jauss brought his A-game to the court to walk away with the boys’ under-16 category.

The overall winners of the various categories are as follows:

U/10 Girls

1st: Emma Brinkman

2nd: Liha Tromp

3rd: Elrica Nakuser

U/10 Boys

1st: Johan Theron

2nd: Luan Brand

3rd: Samuel Lagvardi

U/12 Girls

1st: Hayley Kidd

2nd: Joanivia Bezuidenhout

3rd: Lila Kidd

U/12 Boys

1st: Israel Dowie

2nd: Ruben Yssel

3rd: Lian Kuhn

U/14 Girls

1st: Dominique Theron

2nd: Sytisha Goagoses

3rd: Odycia Karaerua

U/14 Boys

1st: Oliver Leicher

2nd: Adam Diggle

3rd: Juan Kuhn

U/16 Girls

1st: Raica Coelho

2nd: Larushka Kruger

3rd: Brumelda Brandt

