K-dio debuts ‘Real is rare’

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown situation going on, rising artist, K-dio has been hard at work cooking up some music in the studio and he just released his album ‘Real is rare’ last week.

‘Real is rare’ is his third project after he released his second in 2018.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter had a brief chat with Entertainment Now! to converse about his

fast-growing music career and how he remains focused.

“I have been working on my album since last year. I released 36 songs of which 16 tracks are for ‘Real is rare’ and the remaining ones will be for my upcoming album which will be released later this year,” K-dio also

promised his fans that his next album will be out on the 18th of November.

When asked how he keeps releasing tracks after the other, K-dio said music has become a career and he is consistent with it.

Born in Onheleiwa village in the Omusati region, K-dio describes his album as unskippable, saying all the tracks are of good quality.

The album is a great combination of Afropop and kwaito and it suits all age group “Most of my songs are in my vernacular language because I was inspired by Tanzanian musicians, they respect their local languages. In addition, Oshiwambo language is easy to sing and the majority of my fans are Oshiwambo speaking,” noted the ‘Ndapugalala hitmaker'.

On the album, K-dio real name Immanuel Haufiku, has featured household names such as Exit, Etnix, Dama Monique and many others.

He is also one of the local artists who get frequent airplay on the radios.

As he was untangling issues affecting music business in the country, K-dio explained that the music growth keeps slowing down because artists fail to work together.

He said, “How do we expect to grow our industry when big artists refuse to collaborate with us? They charge upcoming artists high prices for collaborations as a way of rejecting them. I wish they can look

into that and help others get to the stage where they are”.

K-dio further said getting paid gigs remains another huge concern for upcoming artists and he pleaded event organizers to work hand in hand with them, for the sake of the industry.

‘Real is rare’ is available online platforms such as iTunes, Deezer, Amazon and YouTube while hardcopies will be available at most known music shops around the country.

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na

2020-04-30 10:50:01 | 4 hours ago