Kabbe farmers lose crops to floods

WINDHOEK - An assessment undertaken in the Zambezi region’s Kabbe South flood-prone areas revealed that 41 farmers are affected as they had their fields flooded in various villages.

The report shows that out of the 39 planted hectares, 28 hectares have been flooded already and there is a possibility that the remaining 11 hectares will also be flooded in due course, bearing in mind the speedy movement of the floodwater.

As a result, most farmers were forced to harvest prematurely.

The assessment mainly focused on the flooded fields at Jojo, Kandiyana and Bulila villages in Muzii area of the Kabbe South constituency.

The undertaken assessment was prompted by reports from the community and John Likando who is the councillor of Kabbe South constituency over the flooded crop fields within the villages of Jojo, Kandiyana and Bulila.

Kabbe South constituency is situated in the flood-prone areas of Zambezi region and is prone to flooding yearly.

The assessment team comprised of members of Zambezi Regional Council and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, namely; Likando, Jimmy Simataa from the emergency office, Riscoh Maloboka from Kabbe South constituency office, Allen Matee from ministry of agriculture, Chrispin Siboli and Zambwe Mbukusa as community representatives.

Likando said the cause of flooding to fields was as a result of the six channels, the Makapweka, Nakawa, Mulalo, Silaha, Samundi and Kachele that opens from the main Zambezi River into the floodplains.

With heavy rains experienced countrywide and into neighbouring countries, Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu earlier confirmed that some parts of the region, especially in the Kabbe South constituency have already been flooded.

In December, the SADC Secretariat had cautioned some of the member states, Namibia included, of the heavy rainfall forecast, which is likely to result in localised floods.

Sampofu said the floods are as a result of the Zambezi River, which has reached high water levels, as a result of heavy rains in neighbouring countries of Zambia and Angola.



After the assessment conducted, the team involved came up with some recommendations.



The team suggested that a comprehensive assessment be conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry as soon as possible to all potential fields that might be affected by flood within the flood-prone areas of Kabbe North and Kabbe South constituencies.

They also recommended that the ministry of agriculture promote the cultivation of early maturity crops in the flood-prone areas for possible high yield.

Another recommendation is that a promptly undertaking of flood awareness raising within the flood-prone areas is crucial, hence, the flood movement seems to be quicker and might close the accessibility of areas within the flood-prone areas.

