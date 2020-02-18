Kabbe South bracing for rising water levels Albertina Nakale Front Page News Khomas

The Zambezi River continues to rise steadily - a situation the regional governor Lawrence Sampofu described as worrisome for those residents in the flood-prone areas of the Kabbe South constituency.

The constituency is prone to flooding yearly. Sampofu yesterday said the river is rising very fast compared to last year the same period.

He said by Friday, the river stood at 1.61 metres, compared to 1.5 metres the same time last year.

“The river is flowing to some of the flood-prone areas. We are informing our people in those areas to start moving their livestock to higher grounds,” he noted.

When asked if residents should also evacuate, he was quick to say that people are not willing to move and leave their homes.

On public services such as hospitals, schools and social grants to residents, Sampofu maintained that such services have not yet been affected.

A recent assessment undertaken in the Zambezi region’s Kabbe South flood-prone areas revealed that 41 farmers are affected as they had their fields flooded in various villages.

The report shows that out of the 39 planted hectares, 28 have been flooded already and there is a possibility that the remaining 11 hectares will also be flooded in due course, bearing in mind the speedy movement of the floodwater.

For those whose crops were not totally destroyed, he said people have started while others are still harvesting.

As a result, most farmers were forced to harvest prematurely.

The assessment mainly focused on the flooded fields at Jojo, Kandiyana and Bulila villages in Muzii area of the Kabbe South constituency.

The undertaken assessment was prompted by reports from the community and John Likando who is the councillor of Kabbe South constituency over the flooded crop fields within the villages of Jojo, Kandiyana and Bulila.

Likando said the cause of flooding to fields was as a result of the six channels, the Makapweka, Nakawa, Mulalo, Silaha, Samundi and Kachele that opens from the main Zambezi River into the floodplains. Sampofu said although the region is not receiving heavy rainfall, the water overflowing from the Zambezi River is coming from neighbouring countries such as Zambia and Angola.

After the assessment conducted, the team involved came up with some recommendations.

The team suggested that a comprehensive assessment be conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry as soon as possible to all potential fields that might be affected by flood within the flood-prone areas of Kabbe North and Kabbe South constituencies.

They also recommended that the ministry of agriculture promote the cultivation of early maturity crops in the flood-prone areas for possible high yield.

Another recommendation is that a promptly undertaking of flood awareness raising within the flood-prone areas is crucial, hence, the flood movement seems to be quicker and might close the accessibility of areas within the flood-prone areas.

-anakale@nepc.com.na

2020-02-18 07:06:07 | 4 hours ago